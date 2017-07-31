Louis C. Stromsky

Louis C. Stromsky Louis C. Stromsky, 71, of Cadiz, died July 11, at his home. Born Oct. 22, 1945 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, Lou was the son of the late Louis C. Stromsky Sr. and Dorothy Neal Stromsky. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and constant companion of 25 years, Pamela (Yoho) Stromsky, sisters Ruth Cook and Georgia Binns, and uncle, Reverend Adam F.X. Stromski, former pastor of Saint Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz.

He is survived by daughter, Jody Stromsky; aunt, Alice Stromsky Snyder of Canton, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was honorably discharged after proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was previously employed by King’s Jewelry of Wheeling, Mull Motors and Westfall Auto of Cadiz.

As per Lou’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Service and burial will be held at Longview Cemetery in New Athens on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. Rev. Fr. John Stromsky will officiate. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.