Country Fresh Foods Opens Doors

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Down at the old Pappy’s Restaurant on South Main Street in Cadiz, one will find fresh meats and cheeses with plenty of baked goods for sale as the doors have finally open.

Dan Yoder, owner of Country Fresh Foods opened a few weeks later than planed but has it going now. His two daughters will operate business hours and they expect fresh fruits and vegetables next week.

Other offerings to come are making sandwiches and other products once he receives enough feedback from the public on what they prefer.

Hours for now are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Thursday through Saturday.