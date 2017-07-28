James Bryan Moore

James Bryan Moore, 56, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, formerly of Cadiz died Wednesday, July 26, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in Hospice care. He was born Sept. 29, 1960 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Jack E. and Janet VanFossen Moore and Marianne Garrett Moore.

Bryan worked at Benco Dental and was very active in sports and competitive weightlifting and was an avid sports fan.

Bryan is survived by his siblings: Brent Moore of St. Clairsville, Twyla Krause of Piedmont, South Carolina, Tyria (Joyce Karchner) Moore of Beach Haven, Pa., Mike (Marci) Moore of Dacula, Ga., Tracey (Bryan) Downs of Ellwood City, Pa., and Regan Moore of Strasburg, Ohio; nieces and nephews: Darath Mackie, Tyler Krause, Erika Roberts, Alexander and Hunter Downs, and Austin Moore; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Monday, July 31 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to either Wyoming Valley AIDS Council, 330 Bowman Street, Suite 1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or Celtic Hospice Geisinger South, 25 Church Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18765.

