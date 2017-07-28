Jewett House Raided

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

JEWETT – Tuesday, the Jewett Police Department conducted a raid on a house at 216 East Main Street in Jewett after obtaining a search warrant, where they found much more than they expected. Police Chief, Ron Carter stated that they have received anywhere from two to 15 complaints per week on the condition of the outside of the house, regarding its unkept grounds with high grass and junk piled up around it.

What they didn’t know was an unknown amount of cash inside, terrible conditions inside and numerous animals unattended to outside. Carter said the cash is suspected of being counterfeit and when asked what tipped them off to that fact, Carter said without laughing, it was the Chinese symbols on the bills. He also said there appeared to be some things were copied right off a copy machine onto the bills.

Carter emphasized, though, that of all the complaints they had never received anything regarding the conditions inside the house, or the animals outside.

“We didn’t know anything about the inside of that home until we executed the search warrant,” Carter explained. He said it was so bad inside they had to wear masks provided by the fire department.

The resident of the house, Larry Carman was arrested in Coshocton on an unrelated theft charge and later released. Carter stated that he was in contact with Carman and requested he come in for questioning. Carter said charges are being filed and would be submitted to the prosecutor’s office within days of that raid.

“I’d like to compliment the Harrison County Sheriff’s dispatching for giving us all the resources we needed,” Carter said adding that they had no cell phone service there in Jewett and relied on the sheriff’s dispatching to relay information during the raid.

“They did a fantastic job,” he said.

Carter said that at this time, there has been no connection with the counterfeit bills found in the Jewett home to counterfeit bills found in several business locations in the county.