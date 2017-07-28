Underwood Arraigned, Bond Set at $75,000

Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – Laura L. Underwood, 42, of Lessville Road was arraigned Friday afternoon in Harrison County Court.Underwood is accused of stealing nearly $13,000 as a caregiver via stolen and forged checks that amounted to 28, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond was set at $75,000 by Judge, Mark Beetham at the request of Assistant Prosecutor, Lauren Knight. Underwood became upset when Beetham granted Knight’s request as she argued that she was not a flight risk as she attempted to obtain release on her own recognizance.

Underwood is due back in court within nine days.