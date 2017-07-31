Meet the teams t-shirts on sale

By ED BANKS

By ED BANKS

NH Sports Writer

CADIZ – The Harrison Central Meet the Teams night will be on Aug. 18 in Wagner Stadium. Prior to the event, the cheerleader’s organization will be selling a very special event-must item in the form of a t-shirt. The shirt emblems are initialed ‘Field of Dreams’ to commemorate the new football field and the prospects it will bring. The high school shirts will have glitter on them; others sold will be plain with the insignia on them. The regular print shirts are $18 dollars and the glitter (HSHC) is $20. The proceeds from the sales will be used for the cheerleaders’ activities during the season. The cost for the t-shirt orders will be due by Aug. 5.

Contact Cindy Elliott (740) 937-2450