Meet the teams t-shirts on sale

in Area News Events Featured by — July 31, 2017 at 9:46 am | 0 comments

 

By ED BANKS

NH Sports Writer

CADIZ – The Harrison Central Meet the Teams night will be on Aug. 18 in Wagner Stadium. Prior to the event, the cheerleader’s organization will be selling a very special event-must item in the form of a t-shirt. The shirt emblems are initialed ‘Field of Dreams’ to commemorate the new football field and the prospects it will bring. The high school shirts will have glitter on them; others sold will be plain with the insignia on them. The regular print shirts are $18 dollars and the glitter (HSHC) is $20. The proceeds from the sales will be used for the cheerleaders’ activities during the season. The cost for the t-shirt orders will be due by Aug. 5.

Contact Cindy Elliott (740) 937-2450

Tags:

 
 
 

0 Comments

 

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

 

Leave a Comment

 





 

 
 

Our Sponsors

HatCountry.com Cowboy and Cowgirl Hats! Boots, Apparel and Western Accessories!
 
 
http://www.facebookloginhut.com/facebook-login/
 
 
 
 