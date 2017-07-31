Stella Yancoski

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Stella Bednarki Yancoski, 94, of Adena, Ohio, died peacefully Friday, July 29, 2017 at the Harrison County Home, in Cadiz, Ohio.

Stella was born on April 8, 1923 in Adena, Ohio, to the late Albert and Mary (Kapusta) Bednarik, both of Poland.

Stella was a loving wife to her late husband, Stanley Yancoski. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Theodore Bednarik, Helen Cologie, Tony Muchensky and Louis Muchensky. Stella was a member of the Springdale Friends Church. Though a private person, she enjoyed playing cards, working cryptograms, crossword puzzles, tending to her flowers and living near friends and family on Blairmont Road. Stella attended Bellview School and Adena High School. She worked as a nanny in Steubenville, Ohio.

She then moved to Cleveland to attend school to become an office secretary. She worked as an office manager prior to taking a job with Millrose Brush Company. Later, she moved back to Adena in the seventies where she worked as a nursing assistant at the Harrison County Home. She eventually retired from this position.

She truly enjoyed working with the elderly. Stella had a beloved cat, Fritzi, who was her fur-baby companion for many years.

She is survived by her dear sister-in-law, Marge Bednarki; a niece, Carol (Bednarki) Infante; a nephew, Richard Bednarki; her nicknamed ‘boyfriend’ Robert Infante Jr. and several great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received to pay tribute to Stella and celebrate her life on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from noon until the time of service of 2 p.m. at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio, with Reverend Barry Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery.