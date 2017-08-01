Superhero Day at Tappan

TAPPAN LAKE – The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) and the American Cancer Society (ACS) are sponsoring a Superhero Day Aug. 5. Races for adults and kids and other functions are on tap with race registration beginning at noon. The cost is $15 per person with a 1 p.m. starting time for the 5K race.

At 2:30 p.m. a Superhero kids challenge will take place with a $5 admission fee for kids. At 4 p.m. offers a “Meet a real Superhero.”

There will be a DJ at 7 p.m. with a mini Relay For Life. And at 9 p.m. Light Up The Beach will take place. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

For questions please contact Eric Baker: 888-227-6446, ext: 2226 or: eric.baker@cancer.org.