Marion Thompson
Marion Ellsworth Thompson, 93 of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away Monday, July 17, 2017. He was born in Cadiz, Ohio and moved to Kissimmee in 1969 from Cadiz. He was a retired service station manager and a protestant by faith. Marion was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Elks lodge and the Eagles. Marion was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country with honor and distinction during World War II. Marion is survived by his sons: Wayne Thompson (Carolyn) of Blacksburg, Virginia, Jerry Lee Thompson of Kissimmee, Florida; brother: Chester Thompson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by his loving wife: Agnes Mae Nichols Thompson; parents: Carl Wayne and Edith Howell Thompson; son: Marion Richard Thompson; daughter: Vicki Holloway; brothers: Vince, Glenn, Melvin and Cloyd; sisters: Vivian, Lois and Dorothy. Graveside Services were held for Marion Thompson at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Fla., where Marion will be accorded Military Honors. The Thompson Family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home, 511` Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; (407) -847-3188.
