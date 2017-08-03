Buckeye Local Back to School Bash This Sunday

DILLONVALE – Buckeye Local Schools are kicking off the new year with the annual Back To School Bash this Sunday. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. at Buckeye Local High School but is preceded by the school band’s chicken dinner fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. The bash will feature fun and games, food, door prizes and while school supplies will be given away to help students prepare for class.

Previous celebrations have drawn upwards of 600 people and organizers hope the good weather and free offerings attract another great turnout. Members of Team B.L.U.E. (Buckeye Local Uniting Everyone) are planning the upcoming festivities and promise many of the same popular offerings as in years past, while there are a few other additions. Susie Nolan, principal at Buckeye North and a member of Team B.L.U.E., said bags of free school supplies would be distributed and nearly 500 bags were packed by the high school cheerleaders. Raffles, prizes and other treats will also be available to attendants.

“All of this is possible because Team B.L.U.E. spearheaded the Back To School Bash and got the community, staff and parents involved through donations, be they monetary or supplies,” she said. “It’s very much appreciated.” The high school marching band will perform at 3:30 p.m. while more tunes will come from the band All Ends Well, which includes Buckeye Local graduates, from 4-5 p.m. as well as DJ Chuck Eddy.

In addition, children can enjoy inflatable rides from Movin’ & Groovin’ Productions of Toronto and also meet their principals and school staff before they head back to class on Aug. 28. School staff and organizations will join community businesses and groups to dole out free goodies and information, while vendors such as Origami Owl, Lularoe, Younique, Magnabilities, Jamby, The Soap Mason, Touch of Amish, LipSense and various crafters will have items for sale. Among the other groups involved are Meadowbrook Church of God, the Cardinal Plant, Warren Township Lions Club, BLHS Cross Country and cheerleaders, North Elementary and its PTO, Alpha Delta Kappa and, of course, Team B.L.U.E. Nolan said Buckeye Local-themed items plus book bags and school supplies will also be distributed as door prizes.

The Back to School Rally is only one facet of Team B.L.U.E.’s plans to bolster cooperation within the school community. The group includes a mixture of school and community members and have met since May to formulate ideas to promote the district and build trust, transparency and unity. Organizers said Team B.L.U.E. took over the bash after grant funding for the activity expired.