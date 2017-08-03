James M. Patton

James M. Patton 91, went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 31, 2017 in Leesburg, Fla. Jim was born June 20, 1926 near Jewett, Ohio, the son of late Mary Martin Patton & Hearn L. Patton. He married Gertrude Shields on June 28, 1952. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. One sister, Marjorie Statler preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from Jewett High School in 1944 and served in the US Navy during WWII. When he returned to Harrison County, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil & Water Conversation Service for 35 years, during which time he assisted farmers in establishing contour strips and diversion ditches throughout Harrison County. During this time he also farmed 600 acres raising sheep, cattle, and Appaloosa horses and raced several trotters.

Jim was a 65 year member of Harrison Lodge #219 F.& A.M., the Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville, and Osiris Shrine where he was active with the Wheeling Clown Unit. He often remarked he had been in parades with the Shriners from Toronto, Canada to Miami, Florida and many places in between. Jim was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz. Survivors include his wife; two sons, Patrick (Sally) of Cadiz and Michael of Leesburg, Fla. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Cory Patton (Erika Williams) of Dillonvale, Ohio, Erica Case (Travis) of Cadiz, and Trisha Patton of Vero Beach, Fla.; a step-granddaughter Kim Hucka (Corey); a great grandson William “Liam” James Patton, and a step-great grandson, Drake Case.

Friends may call Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Erica Harley & a good friend, Mark Statler, officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy Regional Command. Masonic services will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.