Richard Lee “Okie” Calfy

Richard Lee “Okie” Calfy, age 67, of New Rumley passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Born Feb. 4, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma he was a son of the late Billie Jack Calfy and Ruth Wheat Calfy. Rick moved to Harrison County in the early 1980’s to get a job as an ironworker. His hard work and dedication allowed him to work for Ironworkers Local 550 in Canton until an injury in 2002 forced him to retire.

Rick was a member of the Sons of the Scio American Legion Post #482. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dogs had a special place in his heart especially his dog Jill and he also loved his two rescued cats, Charlie and Kitty.

Surviving are his wife Frances Grogg-Calfy whom he married Aug. 15, 2014; a daughter Tonya Daniel of Florida; three granddaughters; five great grandchildren; siblings Virginia Calfy, Billie Jean Calfy, Johnnie Rae Calfy, Jerry Don Calfy and Stella Mavis “Sis” Downing all of Oklahoma.

Services will be held Wednesday Aug. 9 at 2 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor John Bishop officiating. Friends may call three hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.