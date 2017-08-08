Shirley M. Myers

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

“Together Again”

Shirley M. Myers

Shirley M. Myers went to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2017. She was born on May 31, 1934 near Jewett, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Roiene Wilson. She graduated from Jewett High School and resided in Canton with her beloved husband, Richard L. Myers who preceded her in death. Shirley retired from Keybank in June of 1997 following 27 years of service. She was a long-time member of Christ Presbyterian Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She was God’s Faithful Servant and an Angel to so many.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Laura) Myers and James (Sheri) Myers; three grandchildren; her beloved sister, Nickey (Daryl) Fondriest and nephew, William (Janet) Fondriest.

Shirley’s family will receive friends Thursday, August 10th from 10:30 – 11:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Fairview Cemetery in Jewett, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.