Ohio 9 Accident Ends In Fortunate Result

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – An accident on Ohio 9 this afternoon involving a Chevy Cavalier rear ending a pickup truck resulted in a very fortunate outcome. The Cavalier was driven by a woman with two children in the backseat and struck the Chevy pickup as it pulled out of Industrial Park Road onto Ohio 9 heading towards Cadiz.

There were no reported serious injures except for bumps and bruises. Serious damage was seen to the Cavalier’s front end being partly smashed in. The passenger windshield was shattered by the airbag.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) the unnamed woman was deemed at fault and would cited for A.C.D.A., or following too close.

Further details to come in our Aug. 19 print edition.