Cancer Crusaders Present Wynn Varble Sunday At SBP

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – A benefit for the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders presented by Tony’s Treasure’s Productions will showcase country singer, Wynn Varble Sunday evening at Sally Buffalo Park’s Wallace Lodge.

The date is this Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a one night only free concert. Cody Romshak will be opening the show. Expect to hear songs and story telling including Garth Brooks’ “Mom” along with Three No. 1 Country hits he wrote: Brad Paisley’s “Waitin On A Woman,” Easton Corbin’s “I’m a Little More Country Than That,” “and Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotten.”

This is a BYOB event with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for sale. For more information on Varble go to: www.wynnvarble.com.

Donations are accepted and for further information, please call: 740-942-3213.