Theresa Ann (Stock) Tanner

Theresa Ann (Stock) Tanner, age 68, of Harrisville, Ohio, formerly a long-time resident of Scio, Ohio, passed away at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va., on Aug. 9, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Theresa married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Forrest Tanner, on Feb. 7, 1970. The young couple lived in Scio, where they raised their children, until moving to Harrisville, Ohio last year. Theresa was a devoted and loving wife, mom, and grandma. She spent her life nurturing and caring for her three children and eight grandchildren.

Theresa was born on March 5, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to John Stock and Elizabeth (Toth) Stock, who preceded her in death, and had three siblings: Elizabeth Stock (John, late) Figurski of Adena, Ohio; John (Carol) Stock of Martins Ferry, Ohio; and the late Margaret Stock (Larry) Harmon of Princeton, N.C. She graduated from Adena High School in 1969.

Theresa is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Forrest Tanner and her three children: Forrest (Kim) Tanner, Jr. of Goldsboro, N.C.; George (Heidi) Tanner of Marysville, Ohio; andAmy (Shawn) Harkins of Fayetteville, N.C. She was incredibly happy to be the loving ‘Ganny’ of eight grandchildren: Ryan, Forrest III, Shane, George, Albert, Tristin, Collin and Hannah. Theresa decided to donate her body to a company for cancer research, hoping she could be a small part of something to change the futures of others affected by this callous disease.

In lieu of flowers, Theresa and her loved ones respectfully request that donations be made to either Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (226 Charleston St., Cadiz OH 43907) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).