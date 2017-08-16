Cast And Blast Lodge holding extravaganza

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Coming Aug. 26, an archery extravaganza will take place at the Cast And Blast Lodge, located at 45611 Stumptown Road, Cadiz. Music, raffles and plenty of food will be on hand as well.

A special appearance by T-Bone, co-host of “The Bone Collector, and the band, “The Hillbilly Way” will help color the morning-to-night, day long event.

Two 3D archery courses begin at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A pig roast and barbeque will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Gun raffles, a 50/50 auction and silent auction will take place with I.C. Light being provided from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (must be over 21).

Also, on-site camping (no electric or water) at $25 with over 20 vendors on-site to include ATVs, archery equipment, hunting apparel, custom gun manufacturer, Outfitters and more.

The “Hillbilly Way” band will play at 8 p.m. with hillside seating only, so blankets and cushions are encouraged.

To purchase tickets in advance call: (724) 421-3618. A $50 ticket includes shooting the courses, food, beverages and concert. A $25 ticket includes food, beverages and concert.