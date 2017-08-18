Whitetails Unlimited dinner scheduled

The Whitetails Unlimited Conotton Creek Freedom Dinner will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at Scio American Legion Hall, 38175 Crimm Rd., Scio.

This special event will feature a chicken dinner, auction, and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork, and collectibles only available at WTU events. A WTU mission-related grant from this event will go toward youth programs in Harrison and Carroll Counties.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 each or $30 for a spouse or child 15 & under. Ticket order deadline is Sept. 20 and tickets will not be sold at the door.

To order tickets locally, call Denny Malloy at (330)-507-9489 or WTU National Headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com. You may also call Mary Lou at (740) 945-8573 or (740) 312-3818.

Since their beginning in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited has remained true to its mission and has made great strides in the field of conservation. They have gained the reputation of being the nation’s premier organization dedicating its resources to the betterment of the white-tailed deer and its environment. Their mission is to raise funds in support of educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition and preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations.