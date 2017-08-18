Base Ball In The Valley: A Travel Back In Time

The Muffins and the Bobcats pose for a post-game photo. Jim Johnson, descendant of Howard Johnson, who the field is named after gave a few emotional words at the conclusion of the two games. Young New Athens’ Bobcat, Chaz Culbertson played a good game despite being undersized. The two teams shake hands to the conclusion of the game.



NEW ATHENS – One had to see it to believe it and it certainly seemed true. You can go back in time and for a brief moment to the many local villagers of New Athens in celebrating its 200th birthday, last Saturday afternoon that village of New Athens hosted a couple baseball games that took everyone back to the 1860s, dress and all.

It was a beautiful day with a nice crowd surrounding the field up and down the first and third base lines. The boys wore authentic hats and long sleeve shirts and no gloves, as was the way back in the day. That’s right, bare hands smacked by line drives bore the brunt in the old time game where older men who probably hadn’t played the game in years toughed it out for the nine inning game.

The Ohio Village Muffins, labeled as a “vintage base ball club” took it to the New Athens Bobcats as the local team took it on all nine chins, 21 aces to 5.

The Muffins, who play an organized schedule by traveling from Cincinnati, Akron to Boston, Massachusetts and various Ohio and Pennsylvania points in between, laid it on the local team but not without some good-natured ribbing and plenty of camaraderie.

Some of their opponents wore names like the Mechanicsburg Indians, The Worthingtons, German Village Cupcakes, Cincinnati Red Stockings, the Portsmouth Rockinghams or the Newburyport Clamdiggers. How about the Champion City Reapers from Springfield Township or the Bluegrass Barons of Dayton?

Some of the men who took part in the historical celebration Saturday also took on some colorful names such as, Puddles, Chopper, Aces, Trip, Pookie, Hook, Pickle and Preacher “because he is one,” said Curt Green, one of the traveling Muffins.

“Not only is it fun to play but it’s become a second family,” Green said with pride. Though, it was before their time, one almost expected Shoeless Joe Jackson or Christy Mathewson to walk in from beyond the outfield the ballplayers looked that real, with some prominent noses and eyeglasses to compliment their round ball caps.

John Anderson was the umpire for the day and struck a formidable pose while announcing, “striker to the line” to signal the next batter’s turn at the plate. Anderson wore a prominent top hat and vest with a cane at his side. A “ballist” or player would ring a bell signifying a run, or “ace” as it was called back then.

There also were no balls and strikes that we know of in today’s game as the pitcher threw the ball underhanded. If a player continued to pass on “good” pitches an umpire would call a strike. One advantage the ballist had was an out could be obtained from catching a ball on the first bounce, which helped greatly if his hands were stinging from a lot of action.

The various customs of the times were also adhered to as listed in the rules for vintage base ball. One rule reads: “Uncivil language, ungentlemanly or unladylike behavior, spitting or any actions that would offend a true lady are not tolerated on pain of fine-up to a day’s wages.”

The Muffins own rules state that their game and style is modeled after the original New York Knickerbockers of 1845, who have been credited with creating the game, which closely resembles the game of today.

To produce authentic baseballs, Jim Kimnach, who kept the score sheet said they reproduced the balls from photographs, which were stitched in a crossing pattern unlike today’s baseballs.

Prior to the men’s game the Lady Diamonds took the field against the local Lady Bobcats and it was a much closer game. The visiting Lady Diamonds took the game 12-7 and according to Kimnach the game was played in less than two hours, and well played at that. The Bobcats even had to lend three players over to the Lady Diamond’s short roster in one of those days everyone could not make the game.

The girls sometimes used their skirts to advantage when trapping a ground ball, but it wasn’t without humor in one instance. One lady had the ball caught up in her skirt and couldn’t find it but that was only one advantage they could use. Fly balls still had to be caught with bare hands and not trapped in skirts, kimnach said.

He said the Lady Diamonds usually play around three games per year and had to travel a long way for Saturday’s match.

Kimnach said a big Labor Day base ball bash is scheduled, which he said takes place each year. At the Ohio Village fields across from the Ohio State Fairgrounds for two days on that Saturday and Sunday weekend, 31 teams, two of them will be ladies, will play all weekend.

The competition called, the Labor Day Ohio Cup, is against teams from around the east and Midwest, as far away as Massachusetts and Minnesota as well locally in Ohio and surrounding states.