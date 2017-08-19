Robert L. Elliott

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald

Robert L. “Bob” Elliott, age 66, of Canton died Monday, Aug. 16, 2017 in Cleveland. Born April 18, 1951 in Steubenville he was the only child of Jean L. Rittenhouse Elliott of Hopedale and the late John R. Elliott.

Bob graduated from Hopedale High School in 1969 and attended Kent State University. He worked for Republic Steel in Canton for 43 years, retiring in February of 2016. Most people knew him as “Steeler Bob” because he was such an avid fan. He enjoyed classic rock music, photography and was an animal lover, especially his cats.

Surviving is his wife Debbie Craig Elliott, whom he married Oct. 4, 1972, a son Clayton (Amanda) Elliott of Tempe, AZ, a daughter Jaime (Greg) Davis of N Canton, three grandchildren Landrey, Emmy and Elijah and his mother-in-law Dorothy Custer of Scio

Private services will be held at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence to the family may do so on their website, www.kochfuneral.com