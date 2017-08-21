Dennis M. Elias

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Dennis M. Elias, 71 of Jewett went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 20, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 14, 1946 in Southview, Pennsylvania a son of the late Andrew and Julia Lazorek Elias.

Denny was a conductor for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Norfolk & Southern Railroad, was a member of the Dennison Four Square Church, avid in Mission trips to Africa and building churches, worked with the homeless shelter in Tuscarawas County, was active in both the Jewett-Scio Baseball and Follansbee Baseball Associations where he served as a coach for 12 years and was avid fan of fantasy football.

He is survived by his wife Sue Smith Elias, two sons: David Elias of Cape Coral, Florida and Jeffrey (Janice) Elias of Jewett; a daughter, Jennifer Elias Decker of Bowerston; two stepchildren: Bryan K. (Mary) Reed of New Castle, Virginia and Laura (David) Kirby of Roanoke, Virginia; eight grandchildren: Zachary, Wyatt, Brock, Macee, Jimi, Alexandra, Spencer and Ashley; a great grandson, Brayden; two brothers: James (Theresa) Elias and Keith (Glennette) Elias all of Follansbee, W.Va.; a sister, Bonnie (late Geary) Bullock of Follansbee, W.Va.; his uncle, Ed Elias of Pittsburgh, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Linda Cawthorn Elias of Jewett.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the Dennison Four Square Church, 7325 U.S. 250, Dennison, Ohio 44621 or to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.

The memorial guestbook may be singed at www.clark-kirkland.com.