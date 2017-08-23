Commissioners Approve Courthouse One Entrance

CADIZ – This morning at the Harrison County Commissioner’s meeting Judges, Matthew Puskarich and T. Shawn Hervey asked for and received approval for a permanent one-entrance to the courthouse.

The public and employees that work there will be funneled through one entrance at the courthouse and scanned by a deputy sheriff at all times.

The move is permanent after the courthouse was basically locked down Monday and was restricted to one entrance since. The actions were obviously pushed forward by Monday’s shooting of Steubenville Judge, Joseph J. Bruzzese. Two other items asked for were not addressed, which included a scanner.

The meeting reached contentious heights at times between Puskarich, Hervey and Commissioner, Don Bethel who did not disagree with the judges stance on the matter, but did not want to limit public access to the building, which he said belonged to them. Bethel also said he believed in a slow process for shutting down all courthouse entrances but one while at the same time, acknowledged that it has taken some time and commended the judge’s patience for the wait.

Hervey and Puskarich, though, were in no mood to see further courthouse security delayed any longer and received the approval after a lengthy discussion.

The entire story will be in Saturday’s, Aug. 26th print edition.