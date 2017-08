Hey Now, Harrison County Episode 5

On this episode chainsaw carver Dan Kidd from Conotton Creek Woodworks talks about how he got into wood sculpture and and the process involved in going from a block of wood into a work of art. For more information or to contact Dan about doing a carving, you can find them on Facebook or by calling 740-945-1165.