Ferguson Property Seeing Progress

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – The Ferguson property that has been worked on for at least the past year and beyond at the corner of Ohio 9 and the entrance ramp to U.S. 22, is now taking shape with actual construction being seen for the first time.

Derek Ferguson, owner of the property told the Harrison News-Herald earlier this month that approximately eight businesses are scheduled to go up and be fully completed by 2019.

In the meantime, two or three businesses are expected by next year with the first hoping to move in by December of this year, Ferguson said.

Still no word on whether any of those businesses would be a grocery store as Ferguson has not divulged the names of any of the businesses yet.