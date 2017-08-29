Thomas M Smallcomb

Thomas M. Smallcomb, age 77, of Jewett passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Valley Hospice at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville after a lengthy illness..

Tom was born March 11, 1940 in Cleveland, a son of the late James Smallcomb and Audrey and George Dewalt. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1960 and served two years in the US Army. He worked for the Cott Pop Company, sold Fuller Brush product, as a salesman for Scio Motors and dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Wintersville for 28 years, retiring on April 4, 1995.

Tom was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church near Hopedale. He was an avid fan of Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers who enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time on the farm. But what he loved most was getting together with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife Esther Myers Smallcomb whom he married May 2, 1965; a son Thomas M. (Kelly) Smallcomb, Jr of Minvera; daughters Sandy (Chuck) King of Ebony, Va., and Crystal (Tom) Watson of Scio; grandchildren Megan Brake, Aaron King and Lindsey, Brittney and Melissa Watson; step grandchildren Eric, Craig, Hollee and Josh Tabler; four great grandchildren; sisters Rita Forepaugh of Stow, Carole (Audric) Curry of Uhrichsville and Nancy (Ray) Berry of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Richard Smallcomb on July 11, 2007 and an infant brother.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Rodney Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.