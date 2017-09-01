Commissioners Tour White House, Meet With Trump Team

WASHINGTON DC – This past Tuesday, the Harrison County Commissioners met with numerous government officials at the White House to discuss needs and concerns for Harrison County.

Commissioner and Chairman, Dale Norris stated that they received the invitation at the beginning of August and all Ohio county commissioners were invited but that not all were in attendance. Commissioner, Paul Coffland estimated that around 60 counties were represented and over 70 commissioners.

Norris was impressed, not only with the obvious circumstances of being in the nation’s capital but of what they heard from the various government officials, including Vice President Mike Pence himself, Sonny Perdue, head of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Kellyanne Conway, counsel to the president, who all spoke before the commissioners.

He also said Ben Carson’s people came to speak in place of Carson (Housing and Urban Development) who was addressing the flooding in Texas.

“It was a good conversation with those people and them feeling what’s needed in our area and our county,” Norris said. He noted the opioid addiction problem in the Ohio Valley and the rest of Ohio, but stated that that was not the only topic of discussion.

He said Perdue also spoke of rural infrastructure needs while offering his opinion on the subject “and says that if we have a problem to give him a call directly.” Norris said direct contact information was promised and expected soon.

“They want to keep open communications with local government and specifically try to help with the needs of their citizens,” Norris explained. He added that Ohio was the fourth state to be invited after Florida, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“But it was a great opportunity for us to be there to listen of the concerns of the people (government officials) and our concerns…” he said which the biggest concern he said was infrastructure.

Norris said it was a good thing to know how to go about communicating with the government as well as getting their attention with that meeting.

“I think is a real good thing for our county,” he said. When asked if he was satisfied with their replies he answered without hesitation, “yes.”

“Yes, very open, very willing to help to what extent that remains to be seen but it was very encouraging,” Norris expanded.

Coffland also agreed it was a great opportunity as well as being satisfied from what he heard from those officials. He said the meeting entailed briefings from “20 different agencies.”

“The big takeaway for me is that this administration really wants to get to local government,” Coffland explained, “their belief is we know what our constituents want and need and they want to cut through some of the beauracracy, reduce some of the regulations, reduce the red tape…they’re willing to give us contact information for all these agencies so if we have an issue, we’re not trying to wade through three or four different people to get to somebody who can help us. They want to help.”

Coffland clarified what agencies by stating that it was all agencies directly underneath the president’s cabinet. He said they shared some of their plans and also wanted to know county issues, which included a question and answer period after each presentation by the individual agencies.

“I thought it was great that the vice president came in and greeted us,” Coffland said. “I think if the president was available he would have done that…” adding that Carson, Dr. Thomas Price (secretary of Health and Human Services) were all supposed to address the commissioners if it were not for accompanying the president to the flood ravaged south.

Coffland said Chief of Staff, Rick Dearborn also spoke with the commissioners calling him “very upfront, very honest guy.” Coffland repeated his claim that Trump’s people want to help the individual communities, such as Harrison County.

“But they were realistic. They said ‘look we can’t say yes to everything,’” he said laughing but continued by stating they did listen to the commissioner’s concerns. He also said there was even the possibility of bi-monthly conference calls between the commissioners and certain government agencies.

Norris described a short tour of the White House where they proceeded to the Eisenhower Building where the actual conference was held. He assumed the government’s biggest goal would be to make funding available “to try to help our communities and other areas” calling it “very encouraging.”

Commissioner, Don Bethel was also there noting the tour of the “war room” where they received an exclusive tour after the conference was over as they were the last ones left after an 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. day.

All three commissioners were impressed and felt positive from the experience.

“I think this is a great way to…give back government to a local level,” Coffland said.