Cadiz Post Office Closing

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – The long delay in the fate of the Cadiz Post Office is finally over, at least for now. Letters were sent down to the post office and addressed to “Dear Cadiz Postal Customer” for their post office box customers and was received late Thursday afternoon.

The letterhead with “United States Postal Service” reads in part: “An in-depth USPS (United States Postal Service) safety and health investigation of the Cadiz Post Office building has identified substantial deterioration in its structural integrity.”

Spokesperson, Dave Van Allen stated that the structure has continued to deteriorate with more cracks developing in the wall in question, which he said is what took so long for the investigation.

The letter also states that mail to Cadiz “is unaffected and will continue as usual.” But Van Allen stated that the employees will be physically moving to the Jewett Post Office. “Post Office Boxes, retail services, undeliverable accountable items and/or parcel pickup will be transferred to the Jewett Post Office over the Labor Day weekend,” according to the letter.

“Cadiz Post Office Box customers may turn in their old PO Box keys and receive new keys at the Jewett Post Office beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2017.”

The letter emphasizes that no final decision has been made “to permanently discontinue or close the Cadiz Post Office.” It adds that a public meeting would be held if the current location could not be continued as a post office.

Van Allen also stated that the collection box at the Cadiz location will stay in place.

Further details upcoming in our Sept. 9th print edition.