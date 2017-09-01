Police Canine Assoc., Fuse Tech, Cadiz Police Join Up For Texas Relief

Microtel’s GM, Rachel Baker hands over a $500 check to Cadiz K-9 Police Officer, CJ Byers for the Police Canine Association to aid flood victims in Texas).

CADIZ – The United States Police Canine Association has teamed up with the Cadiz Police and Fuse Tech to donate badly needed items for the horrendous flooding seen in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Cadiz Police Officer, CJ Byers, who handles the K-9 unit locally, will be traveling down with Bill Nedrow of the Dover Police Department. Nedrow will be driving the 18-wheeler, which was donated by Fuse Tech (546 North Main Street, Cadiz).

Byers said that upwards of 40 drop-off locations around the area needed to be checked before they head south in hopes of stuffing the trailer full of needed goods. He added that they hope to leave next Tuesday with several drop-off locations in Cadiz, as well.

Those locations include the Microtel Inn & Suites, which donated a $500 check from owner, Ben St. John and presented to Byers Friday morning by Microtel’s General Manager, Rachel Baker. Other local drop-off sites along with Microtel are the Cadiz Police Department and the Uhrichsville Police Department.

“We’re just glad to be a part of it,” Baker said, “it’s nice to be able to help.” Cadiz Police Chief, Ryan McCann echoed Baker’s sentiments and stated there was no hesitation in allowing Byers to go.

Byers being Cadiz’s K-9 officer was the connection with the Canine Association and his father, Carl, a vice president of operations with Fuse Tech was his connection there and where it all came together.

In a flyer titled: “Help us help Texas” being distributed, it asks for non-perishable items to be donated, which include: Formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer, school supplies (paper, pens pencils), blankets, clothing (preferably new), hygiene products, toothbrush/toothpaste, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products.

Other drop-off sites listed are: Training Field (behind water department), 2664 Harrisburg Road NE, Canton; New Philadelphia Police Department, 122 2nd Street SE, New Philadelphia; Hartville Police Department, 202 West Maple Street, Hartville.

The flyer also notes that first responders are in need of socks, pants and undershirts.