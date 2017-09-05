Helen Whitehair

Helen Whitehair, 89, of Cadiz, died Saturday, Sept. 2, at Liza’s Place in Wheeling, W.Va. She was born March 3, 1928 in Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Pauline Markovich Chodnov. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her husband, Charles F. Whitehair; a brother Pete and a sister Pauline.

Surviving are two sons: Danny (Robin) Whitehair of Cadiz and Bill (Carol) Whitehair of Tennesee; two grandchildren and four great grandsons.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.