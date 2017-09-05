McGowan-Banks Pleads Guilty, Two Counts

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Janel McGowan-Banks, 39, appeared once again in Harrison County’s Common Pleas Court before Judge, Linton Lewis. This time, though, McGowan-Banks pleaded guilty to two third degree felony counts : Theft in office and tampering with records late this morning.

McGowan-Banks worked as a probation officer on the main floor in county court. She last appeared in court at the beginning of summer but will now see a finality to her fate.

Special Prosecutor, Stephanie Anderson stated in court that restitution would be paid in the amount of $24,000, which was a little more than she estimated months ago.

McGowan-Banks was more emotional this time around as Lewis read the terms before signing the waiver of a jury trial. Anderson said sentencing could take place in a month or two from now once an Ohio Risk Assessment (ORAS) is completed.

Further details to come in our Saturday, Sept. 9 issue.

a long-time probation officer