Basketball Officials Class

The Ohio Valley Board of Approved Basketball Officials will be conducting its annual training class for prospective officiating candidates. The class will begin on Sunday, Sept. 17 and will occur every Sunday evening through Nov. 19. These classes will take place at Bridgeport High School.

The prospective official will receive a minimum of 25 hours of instruction on the playing rules and mechanics of officiating the sport. It is expected that each student be proficient in reading and writing. Officials may be engaged in strenuous physical activity, therefore you should be ambulatory and have the necessary level of physical fitness required for that sport. You are expected to attend and participate in class. At its conclusion you will be required to pass a series of exams. Once that occurs you will be licensed and eligible to officiate games at the JV level and lower in both West Virginia and Ohio.

All interested persons, should contact Don Cash at (740) 635-0265 or (724) 350-9746 or at ddcashjr@comcast.net