Evaline Charlotte Quinn

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Evaline Charlotte Quinn, 82, of Cadiz, died Sept. 4, 2017 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Aug. 6, 1935 in Cadiz Township, Harrison County, Ohio a daughter of the late Carl Albert and Margaret Crawford Busby Quinn.

She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and the Women’s Civic Club where she served as Parliamentarian. She was a member of the first families of the Harrison County Genealogical Society. She retired as a supervisor from Nationwide Insurance Company in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a brother, David Quinn; a sister, Virginia White and a niece, Margaret Sabo. Surviving are her sister, Marjorie Findling of Cadiz; two nephews: Carl Quinn and Walter “Dusty” Findling, Jr. and five nieces: Barbara Snead, Leoma Zimmerman, Margaret “Peg” Findling, Tina J. Quinn and Mary Shook.

Per her request, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.