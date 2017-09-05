William Francis “Bill” Moore

William Francis “Bill” Moore, 93, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at The Laurels of Defiance with his family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1924 to Roy and Corella (Todd) Moore in Moorefield Twp. Harrison Co., Ohio. On Aug. 27, 1950 he married Norma Ilene Mansfield and she preceded him in death on May 17, 2005. Bill worked for COBA Select Sires for over 38 years retiring in 1986. He was an active and faithful member of North Mt. Zion Church where he was baptized by immersion on Dec. 10, 1967 by Pastor Willis. Bill was also active in the Awana Children’s Program, the Ohio Genealogy Society and First Families of Ohio. Bill was also a volunteer at Defiance County Library and loved recording the Mansfield Legacy.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Candy (Dennis) Fox of West Unity, Brenda McCoy, and Beth (Tom) Knipp, son, Gary (Deb) Moore all of Defiance, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, twin sister, Wilma Adams of Freeport, Ohio, brother, Dale Moore of Cadiz, Ohio, and sisters-in-law, Nelverta Skiver of Continental, and Norma Jean Mansfield of Defiance.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Norma, grandson Jason Fox, granddaughter Stacey Moore and brother Donald Moore.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and for one hour prior to services on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the North Mt. Zion Church, Continental, with Pastor Joey Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the North Mt Zion Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

