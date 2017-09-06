Carriage Inn to host Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Carriage Inn of Cadiz will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. They invite the public to join them for “Rockin’ It For Alzheimer’s” on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-5 p.m. Stop in anytime between 1-5 and make a pledge for one of the “resident rockers.” Enjoy a free pasta dinner with free musical entertainment. There will also be a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. They ask that you join them for this worthy cause.

