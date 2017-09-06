Chester Porter

Chester H. Porter – born Feb. 16, 1931 of Cadiz passed away Sept. 6 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. He is survived by his four kids: Sheree (Danny) Ossman, Teresa (Dave) Gable, Scott (Kathy) Porter and Shawn (Brett) Porter. He has three surviving sisters: Cornell (Dick) Walker, Miriam (Bob) Addy and Audrey Brown. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three on the way.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joy Porter in June, 2016. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, Graig & Grace Porter, his brother, Neil Porter, and three sisters: Dorothy Rose, Jean Laughlin and Marty Morris. Forever in his thoughts was also his beloved dog – Alex.

Chester has been a member of the Cadiz Church of God, The Farm Bureau and the United Mine Workers. He has worked in various mines in the area and spent his free time on his farm.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 at Clark Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street in Cadiz with Rev. Samuel Betts officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in New Athens, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sally Buffalo Park Play Ground Equipment Fund, 128 Court Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers, 28900 Toot Road, Cadiz, OH 43907.