Carolyn Kay Spoon Reynolds

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Carolyn Kay Spoon Reynolds, age 72, died Monday, Sept. 4, at Valley Hospice, Trinity West, Steubenville, Ohio. She was born April 28, 1945 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late John and June Toland McCoy. Thirty-year resident of the Adena, Little York area; an avid bowler of several different leagues. She loved to cat fish and hunt with primitive weapons. Owner and operator of the Alameda Inn for two years. Worked for Undo’s Restaurant as a cake decorator and cashier.

After retirement, Carolyn dedicated her time to handmade primitive wares, her successful crafting business, which provided primitive home décor for the surrounding area. She was a member and volunteer of the Harrison County Dog Pound and Adena Heritage Committee In addition to her parents Carolyn is preceded in death by a niece, Michelle Lynn Miller. She is survived by four children; Mary Ellen DiCarro her caregiver, David John Spoon, Barbara St. John, and Curt William Spoon, a sister Tammy Reynolds, nine grandchildren: Charles, Nichole, Brooke, Mia, R.J., Jacob, Devin, and Slick’s two children, two great grandsons.

Private arrangements were handled by Borkoski Funeral Home of Adena.