Fourth Annual Taylor Dowdle Scholarship Run Coming Soon

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – The 4th Annual Scholarship Run in honor of Taylor Dowdle is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16th, 2017. The scholarship run will be held at Pine Valley Sportsman’s Club in Adena.

Polaris raffle tickets are going for $10 each. The Run is $20 per bike, $10 per rider and registration is free, which begins at 10 a.m. Kick stands up at 11 a.m.

The prize for the raffle is a 2017 Polaris General 1000 EPS (winner need not be present). The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Also being offered is a Chinese auction, dinner and entertainment.

All proceeds to benefit the TJD Scholarship Fund (thetjdscholarshipfund.weebly.com).

For tickets call: 740-491-0428