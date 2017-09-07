Francis M. “ Bud” Patterson, Sr.

Francis M. “Bud” Patterson, Sr., formerly of Jewett, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday two days later, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Randolph Hospice House, Asheboro, N.C.

Born Sept.7, 1926 at his family’s farm, located between Cadiz and Jewett in Harrison County, to the late William M. Patterson and Wilma F. Hines Patterson. He graduated from Cadiz High School in 1942 and married Louise Burrier on June 29, 1945. They moved from the family farm to Jewett in 1953. Bud worked for the Scio Pottery Co. for 17 years and was a coal miner for Y&O Coal Company, #2 Nelms Mine near Hopedale for 20 years retiring in 1988. After retiring he and Louise moved to Cary, NC for 28 years to be closer to their Family, and then on to Asheboro, NC when they entered Brookdale Retirement Home in October, 2010.

Bud was a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football fan who also loved to watch UNC Basketball.

Surviving are his wife Louise Burrier Patterson, sons Francis M. “Butch” (Kathy) Patterson of Asheboro, N.C. and Thomas A. “Tom” (Dianne) Patterson of Charlotte, N.C., a granddaughter Cassandra M Patterson Hoedl of Asheboro, N.C., great grandchildren Joshua Luther and Justin Patterson both of Kansas and Corey West of North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother William H. Patterson.

Visiting hours are from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday the 13th and one hour prior to the service on Thursday the 14th from 10- 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held Thursday Sep. 14 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home with Rev. Rod Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett.

