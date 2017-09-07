Harry E. Jackson III

Harry E. Jackson, III, 46, of Cadiz, was called home on Sept. 2, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born May 6, 1971 in Martins Ferry, a son of Charlotte L. Jones and the late Harry E. Jackson, II. He was a member of St. James AME Church in Cadiz. Harry graduated from Cadiz High Scholl and Harrison Belmont Career Center. He worked for A.D.P. for 20 years as an accounting clerk.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three sister, Roxanne Miller, Tammy Jackson, and Toni Jackson, and one brother, Shawn Jackson. Surviving are his mother, Charlotte (Gerald) Jones of Cadiz; siblings, Leland (Debbie) White of Buena Park, CA, Donnell White of Cadiz, Jerry (Wendy) West, of Savannah, GA, Demetra (Carl) King, Lorna White, Charta (Todd Hammock) Jackson, all of Cadiz, Delissa Jackson, Lynette Jackson, Harriette Jackson, and Gigi Jackson, all of Cleveland; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. James AME Church in Cadiz, with Rev. William Lewis officiating.

The family was assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.