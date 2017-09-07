Death Notice: Donna Krankovich Volan
Donna Krankovich Volan, 69, of Cadiz, died Wednesday. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where services will be held Monday at 1 p.m.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
1 Comments
2017-09-08
08:29:45
Growing up Donna always had a smile on her face and that's how I'll remember her.
My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.