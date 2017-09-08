The Jewett Wildcat CC Asks Community For Help

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The Jewett Wildcat Community Center had a terrible incident occur a week and a half ago. Over the weekend of August 18 – 20th, there was a major water leak in the hallway above the gymnasium, which resulted in water flowing down the steps and onto the gym floor. This resulted in the floor buckling and making it resemble a skateboard park! Unfortunately, the center only carries liability insurance so the damage is not covered.

The Wildcat center was originally the Jewett Union Local High School, teaching grades 1 through 12 and was home to the Jewett Wildcats, in 1972 it became the Jewett-Scio Elementary School and was the home of the Jewett-Scio Vikings. Then in 1999 Harrison Hills City School District was formed consolidating all the county schools into one and the Harrison Central Huskies was born. The Jewett school was closed in 2010 and in early 2011 it became the property of the Village of Jewett when it became the Jewett Wildcat Community Center.

The center has provided many events geared towards the local communities and surrounding counties needs at the lowest possible costs so that friends and families can afford to spend enjoyable times out together.

One of the biggest yearly events benefit children from Harrison, Carroll and Jefferson counties with their Biddy Basketball program. There usually is an average of 80 – 100+ fourth, fifth and sixth grade players each season who learn the basics of basketball and get prepared for junior high and high school basketball. Probably 90 percent of these beginners end up on their high school teams in later years.

Other events have included corn hole tournaments, dodge Ball, children’s art classes, family movie night, and walking during winter months. There is also a batting cage in one of the rooms that is available to baseball and softball players;

Other annual events that the gym is used for is the Jewett Craft Show, every November that is fast approaching its 50th year, sponsored by the Jewett Fire Department to raise money, the Mark Statler concert, Wendy’s Walk quarter auction to benefit cancer patients, and the Christmas Program for all children. The center is also available to be rented for birthday, graduation and anniversary parties and wedding receptions at a very cost effective rate. The gym has also been used for multiple fundraisers in the past, the latest one being for Princess Annie, where the love and support of the area has really shined through.

The biggest fundraiser for the Wildcat center is the annual Haunted House held every Friday and Saturday nights the entire month of October. This began in 2012 and it has gotten bigger and better every year. In 2014, the Arbaugh family started a corn maze to go hand in hand with the haunted house and it quickly became a big hit with old and young alike. Unfortunately, due to the wildlife this year, we don’t believe the maze will be available this season.

The Jewett Wildcat Community Center would greatly appreciate any donation you can make to the replacement of our gym floor to let us continue to serve our surrounding communities and counties. Anyone interested in purchasing a piece of the original floor, we are going to sell them at $10.00 plus postage and handling. The floor was built in 1952 and the first basketball game played on it was in 1954.

Any questions, please call Tammy Dray at 740-946-7941. Donations can be mailed to: JWCC, PO Box 242, Jewett, Ohio 43986. Please make checks payable to: Jewett Wildcat Center or JWCC. We really need your support to get this floor back in shape to continue serving this area.