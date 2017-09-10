Reuben A. Hoobler

Reuben A. Hoobler, 77, of Jewett, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at Valley Hospice

Care Center North in Steubenville. He was born Jan. 2, 1940 near Jewett, Ohio, a

son of the late Forrest Perry Hoobler and Eva Dorothy Snyder Hoobler Joseph.

Reuben was a retired mechanic, having worked at the former Pontiac Garage,

Consolidation Coal Co., Cravat Coal Co. and Argo Sales. He was an active member of

the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, belonged to Harrison Lodge 219, F. & A.M., and

was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Stanley

Joseph; brother, Raymond Hoobler; sister Arvella Delloma; and brothers-in-law,

Gordon Liggett and Ray Delloma.

Surviving are his wife, Jean Byers Hoobler; a son, Aaron (Mary) Hoobler of Los

Angeles; daughter, Stacy (Steve) Jones of Little Elm, TX; four grandchildren,

Cinnamon, Crystal, Derrick and Cole; three sisters, Loraine Liggett and Diana Baker,

both of Jewett, and Sharon Tucker of Bridgeport; two brothers-in-law, Fred and Bob

Byers, both of Wilmington, DE.

Friends may call Wednesday at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz,

Ohio, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at

noon at the First Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio with Paul Giffin

and Terry Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near

Hopedale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St.,

Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.