Betty Ferrell

Betty Ferrell, 90, of Cadiz, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Gables Care Center, Hopedale. She was born June 25, 1927 in Adena, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy O. and Mary Jane Barcus Leggett.

Betty was the owner and operator of Betty’s Beauty Salon in Cadiz for many years. She participated in the Foster Grandparents Program for 20 years, and was a member of the Cadiz Jr. Women’s Club. She was an avid reader and loved working with children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Ferrell in 1978; three sisters, Gladys Yost, Mae Roberts, and Helen Leggett; and a brother Roy Leggett. Surviving are her three children, Kathy Miller (Butch), Timothy Charles Ferrell and Jamie Muze (Curt Nelson), all of Cadiz; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Cadiz Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to the Puskarich Library Program. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.