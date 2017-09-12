Upcoming program at Puskarich Public Library: Notable Women of Harrison County

in Area News Events Featured by — September 12, 2017

 

Mary Jobe Akeley

Lulu Paar

Who are some of the notable women of Harrison County? Come and hear the stories of ladies like Mary Jobe Akeley who has a mountain named after her in Canada.  Lulu Bell Parr who was the Champion Lady Bucking Horse Rider of the World, or Malinda Warfel Slaughter, author, educator, historian, missionary, and social reformer. Some of the others to be highlighted will be: Mary Dore Pittis, Biddy Donnell, Bertha Blue, Katherine Johnson Robbins, Maria Ward Kirkpatrick Custer, Dr. Mary Lemmon, Dr. Adda Watson, Dr. Anna Watson, and Ida Mae Stull, woman coal miner. 

The program will be presented by Susan Adams, President of the Harrison County Genealogical Society on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Puskarich Public Library. The library is located at 200 E. Market St., Cadiz.
For more information please call (740) 942.2623.

 
 
 

