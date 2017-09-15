Cadiz Police Receive Medication Drop Box

Harrison News Herald

Showing off the newly installed medication drop box free to the public at the Cadiz Police Department are (left to right): Cadiz Police Chief, Ryan McCann, Brandy Stevens, certified application counselor for the Ohio Hills Health Services; Ward Clark, welding instructor at Belmont College; Dirk DeCoy, director of industrial trades at Belmont and Barb Hildreth, also a certified application counselor for OHHS.

CADIZ – The Cadiz Police Department (CPD) has now become a part of a growing network for getting unwanted and unused drugs off the streets. With the enormous help of the Ohio Hills Health Services (OHHS) and students from Belmont College a medication drop box has now been placed just inside the door to the Cadiz Police Department.

Thursday, the drop box became open for business with clear instructions on the top of the large, square black box. There is one handle that allows one to lift up and insert bottles of unwanted drugs but they must be in either their bottle or a baggy. The other opening is a narrow black cylinder for dropping syringes or lancets.

Belmont’s, Dirk DeCoy, director of industrial trades stated that this new CPD location is now the 18th area a box has been placed in involving the counties of Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe.

“It’s a good project for our students,” DeCoy said. It takes an entire semester for the students to make one box and it’s not just police departments they are placed at. Hospitals, pharmacies and sheriff’s offices are also recipients of the medication drop boxes.

Brandy Stevens, certified application counselor with OHHS said she’s been working on getting a medication drop box in Harrison County for at least a year.

“It’s a credit to your great work,” Stevens said to Cadiz Police Chief, Ryan McCann referring to one particular incident she and her colleagues heard about regarding syringes found on the floor of a home where children were living.

“It’s heartbreaking to know people are living like that,” Stevens said. She said the drop box is free to use just that no loose pills are to be dropped, as they must be in their vials or a baggy.

“These are serious drugs that need to be taken off the streets,” Barb Hildreth, also a certified application counselor said describing some of the situations found in drug-infested homes. She said it’s nice to know that there now is a place to drop these drugs whereas before, people just flushed them down the toilet.

“Now we’re getting these boxes out,” she said. “It’s not to pass judgment, it’s just to get rid of it.” Hildreth described the procedure as walking in, dropping the drugs into the box and walking out. No questions asked and no papers to fill out.

“Solid medications can be in a medication bottle or in a sealed bag, liquids must be contained in liquid prescription bottle,” according to OHHS instructions.

Eight other locations are listed as drops, which are: Barnesville Hospital at 639 West Main Street; Morristown Pharmacy and HomeCare: 66840 Belmont-Morristown Road, Belmont; Cheffy Drugs, 148 East Main Street, Barnesville; Corner Pharmacy, 102 West Main Street, Barnesville; Barnesville Police Department at 132 Arch Street; Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 114 Court Street, Cadiz; Woodsfield Police Department, 211 South Main Street and Bellwood Drugs, 135 South Main Street, Woodsfield.

“OHHS has teamed up with local pharmacists, the Barnesville Hospital, and drug task force officials and other such organizations to offer these medication disposal services to anyone in the community. The Medication Disposal Boxes are designed to help keep you, your family, the environment, and our community safe.”