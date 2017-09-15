Local Businesses, Newspaper Delivery, Suffering From Postal Closing

By JD LONG

By JD LONG

(NOTE: It is of importance to note that this week’s paper is expected to be delayed because the Carrollton Post Office has informed the Harrison News-Herald that they also cannot handle our business and papers, for this week, will be routed from Carrollton to Pittsburgh then back to Harrison County).

CADIZ – All across Cadiz, businesses and residents are feeling the sting of the post office closing. After speaking with enough people one gets the impression that residents are ready to make their own Uncle Sam poster with the finger clearly pointed at the U.S. Postal Service: “I want you,” as in a post office.

Some are experiencing minor annoyances like buying stamps, but others, such as local businesses are feeling the pinch in a much stronger fashion.

Rich Bethel of Homeland Realty said he had to notify every supplier for an address change because he once had a post office box in Cadiz, but no more.

“I’ll have to place a mail box here now instead of just going to the post office,” he explained adding that temporarily at least, bills will have to be rerouted to his house.

Kidder Law located on West Market Street is experiencing the same problem regarding mail being rerouted in place of their usual post office box, according to Annette McCue. Certified mail now has to be taken to Jewett as well.

Other businesses say shipping things out is the main problem, with the major irritation among residents is where to buy stamps now that they cannot travel down to the end of South Main Street.

Rich Anderson of Valley Rentals said it’s not too much of problem for him except for the delivery every two weeks but said he is experiencing a lot of complaints from people who come in using him as a shoulder for their frustrations.

The Clerk of Courts office in the courthouse now has to send their mail to Hopedale where it needs to be stamped by 3:30.

Then there is the Harrison News-Herald whose customers rely on a timely delivery for the newspaper they have paid to receive. But over time that mission has become increasingly difficult with this last hurdle pushing the delivery service to the brink.

“This isn’t the first blow to us getting the papers delivered,” owner David Schloss said referring to the recent post office closing. He described the problems that began several years ago when Steubenville’s post office stopped sorting local mail and routing the newspapers all the way to Pittsburgh.

When the postal service informed Cadiz residents that they would need to go through the Jewett Post Office, it worked for a week until Schloss received a phone call from a higher-up in Cleveland. The call from that U.S. Postal Service individual was to inform the News-Herald that Jewett’s post office did not have the facilities to handle the volume, nor do they have a loading dock for the approximately 30 bags that need sorted.

Another problem, especially with the Cadiz closing, was having to get mail to Jewett before 11 a.m. because they break for lunch for one hour. Schloss thought that absurd considering the situation the residents of Cadiz have been put in.

Schloss was promptly told by the Cleveland office that his newspapers would now have to be routed to either Akron or Canton. One of the problems with being routed to either Pittsburgh or other locations is that those post offices are now sorting through even more first class mail on top of their usual volume before they get to the second class mail, which is how the newspapers are sent.

“We could have made it work but according to them their facilities are not equipped,” Schloss said of the Jewett office and this second round of rerouting. “We’re getting farther away from delivering local papers to local people,” he said in frustration.

Schloss worries that as the postal service continues pushing him farther away from his base, customers won’t be able to receive their papers in a timely manner.

“We’re doing everything we can [but] it’s getting more of a challenge to rely on the postal service to deliver timely news,” Schloss explained.

The situation has turned into a chain reaction of problems beginning with the Pittsburgh decision where the delivery system has turned into an intricate puzzle. Schloss feels that local ties are being severed where the News-Herald, in dealing with cities like Akron or Canton, have no contacts with them.

“They don’t care about Cadiz or our readership in and around Harrison County,” he said.