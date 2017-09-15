Herbert K. “Sonny” Hyde

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 1 comment

Herbert K. “Sonny” Hyde, 71, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, at his home.

He was born May 18, 1946 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Herbert and Mildred Egan Hyde.

Sonny worked in the family tire business for thirty three years at Excel Tire in Cadiz and Hyde Tire in Steubenville. He retired as head custodian from Harrison Central High School. He was a Sergeant in the Army during the Vietnam Era, and was a member and officer in the Cadiz FOE Aerie 2162 and the Cadiz American Legion Post 34. He was a 1964 graduate of Jefferson Union High School.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Hyde. Surviving are his wife, Danya Parrish Hyde; five children, Sean (Kimberly) Hyde of Pa., Trisha Hyde of Cadiz, Sunnie Anderson of Va., Christie Hyde of Wheeling, and Jason Hyde of Columbus; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Kathryn (John) Werley of DE, and Christine (Ralph) Smith of Steubenville; and a brother-in-law, Willis “Bill” (Carrie) Parrish of Texas.

A memorial service will be held at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home on Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. It will be conducted by the Cadiz American Legion and the Cadiz Fraternal Order of Eagles. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.