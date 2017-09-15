Margaret Miser

Margaret Miser, 87 of Hopedale, died Friday, Sept. 15, at Weirton Medical Center. She was born March 12, 1930 in Kenwood, Ohio a daughter of the late Harry and Anna Stevens Busby. She was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and a homemaker. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by a son Lacy Miser; two brothers: Harry “Bud” and Stanley “Jack” Busby; and three sisters: Lucy Burris, Elizabeth Cope and Maxine Bartimus.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Miser of Hopedale; a son, David (Roxann) Miser of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Mindy and Mike Tellevast and David and Willie Miser; and a great grandson, Diesel.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at the Hopedale Cemetery. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.