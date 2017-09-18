Third annual Fall Smoke Out Pull for a Cure scheduled for Sept. 30

The 3rd Annual Fall Smoke Out – Pulling for a Cure will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. (The rain date is Oct. 1). This year the theme for the Pull is “Kicking Cancer in the Butt” with a Blue Ribbon to support all those who are fighting cancer “below the belt”. This year they are honoring three local ladies who are battling this horrible disease: Leann Butler, Pat Saffell and Pam Fulton.

The pull is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. with nine classes of trucks and tractors pulling throughout the evening. Entry fee is $25 with sled provided by Crouse Sled Rental. More information on the pull is available on our Facebook page: Pullingforacuretruck&tractorpull.

This year a craft and vendor show will be held at the commercial building on the fairgrounds. A variety of vendors will offer their merchandise inside the newly updated building. A silent auction will also be held behind the grandstands.



The Harrison County Farm Bureau will be back with the food stand behind the grandstands offering up delicious food including hamburgers, French fries, meatball sandwiches, pulled pork, creamed chicken, cookies and a variety of drinks. This food stand is donation only with all proceeds going to the Pulling for A Cure fund. Down on the track, Gary’s Hot Rod BBQ will be offering a full menu of foods also. The group offers thanks tfor Gary’s support of the pull and the donation he makes to the benefit.

Also t-shirts and hoodies will be available displaying the “blue” ribbon. T-shirts are $20 and hoodies are $30. They will be available the day of the pull. Admission to the event, which includes the craft and vendor show is $5 per person. Gates will open at noon.

This Cancer Benefit Pull was the dream of Zack Jones from the Freeport area and a cancer survivor. In 2016, the theme was Childhood Cancer and a total of $17,500 was given between three hospitals: Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital (in memory of Drew Palmer); Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Akron Children’s Hospital. Proceeds of the 2017 pull will support local cancer patients. Pulling for a Cure is a 501c(3) organization.