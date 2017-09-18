UPDATE: Local Business Owners Involved In Shooting

CADIZ – Late Monday afternoon, both Teresa and Joshua Posada were arraigned in Harrison County Court. Joshua Posada pleaded guilty to domestic violence and received 58 days jail time after Assistant Prosecutor, Jack Felgenhauer suspended 120 days of a 180 day jail term, plus credit for two days of time served.

Joshua Posada became very apologetic over what he had done and apologized to his wife and expressed remorse and worried for the future of his family and children.

Teresa Posada also hesitated when Judge, Mark Beetham asked for a plea and did not give one. Beetham then entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and her case will continue in court.

Beetham released her on her own recognizance after Felgenhauer stated he would not object to that issue of bond, as he stated she had no known criminal history. But that was not the case with Joshua Posada as Felgenhauer noted past convictions with operating a vehicle while under the influence and possibly one arrest and conviction of domestic violence in Illinois.

Felgenhauer also noted that he did not have the exact details on that case. He ordered Joshua Posada to drug and alcohol treatment, no contact with his wife Teresa as well as five years probation among the conditions upon release.

CADIZ – The Cadiz Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were called to 315 Lincoln Ave. in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 16 for two people involved in a shooting incident. Teresa Posada, owner of Utica Safety Apparel in Cadiz, was arrested for domestic violence and discharging a weapon while intoxicated.

Her husband and part-owner of the store, Joshua Posada was also arrested for domestic violence as Det. Sgt., Ron Carter of the Cadiz Police Department stated that Teresa showed “signs of typical domestic abuse.”

According to Cadiz Police Chief, Ryan McCann, Teresa admitted firing the weapon at her husband. Both McCann and Carter confirmed that two shots were fired but only one bullet was recovered. The shots took place in the rear of the home where the one bullet was discovered to have penetrated through the house and into a back trailer where it came to rest in a couch pillow. Bullet casings were also recovered, according to Carter.

The incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, and as Joshua Posada was attempting to get away apparently found time to call the police, as Carter stated. McCann said that Joshua Posada claimed the bruises on his wife’s face were in “self defense.”

According to the sheriff’s report, Teresa Posada claimed to have fired the weapon up in the air. She claimed there was a verbal argument that escalated into physical violence. Their two children were asleep upstairs in the house, according to the report and were unharmed.

The Cadiz Police report is due later today and is expected to make the prosecutor’s office later today as well.